1st Test, Day 3: Ashwin Picks Five, India Sail to an Innings and 132 Run Victory

Earlier today, the hosts raised 400 before getting all out on the stroke of Lunch with Axar Patel making 84 while Mohammed Shami slammed 37 as India took a massive 223-run lead in the first innings.

Resuming at the overnight score of 321/7, the Indians added 79 runs to their total in just overs on the third morning with Axar Patel and Mohammed Shami raising 52 runs for the ninth wicket after Patel and Ravindra Jadeja had capitalised on the platform provided by skipper Rohit Sharma on the second day with a magnificent century.

Patel was the last man to get out, as a Pat Cummins delivery sneaked in and clipped the off stump and bail fell off. Patel played a vital innings for India, scoring 84 runs during a 174-ball stay at the wicket during which he struck 10 boundaries and one six. He was cautious to start and went for the runs after Jadeja got out, showing the visitors' how to build innings on this wicket.

Patel and Shami then raised 52 runs for the ninth wicket, playing at a fast clip as India decided to add as many runs as possible. Shami blasted three sixes and two fours during his 47-ball 37 that added to Australia's woes.