Investigation Launched for Racial Abuse Incident at SCG: CA

It is unclear yet what was said on Sunday when it was Siraj once again who raised the issue with the umpires with captain Ajinkya Rahane walking over to square leg umpire Paul Reiffel.

A discussion followed where Siraj pointed his fingers at a group of fans, the umpires ventured towards the fine leg fence where he was fielding. Soon security was called in and television pictures showed a set of fans being evicted from the venue.

After stumps on day four, Cricket Australia put out a second statement regarding the match. The cricket board said that an investigation has been launched in parallel with the New South Wales police.

This comes a day after a drunk spectator at the SCG allegedly directed racial abuse at Indian players. The BCCI has lodged a complaint with the ICC, PTI had reported.