India Not Keen on Travelling to Brisbane for Fourth Test: Report

The report also said that while the visitors have been cooperative with the protocols that Cricket Australia (CA) and the different state governments have laid out for them, they don't want to be "shunted around" now and would prefer playing the last two Test matches at the same venue.

"We aren't keen on going to Brisbane if it means being stuck in the hotel again, except for going to the ground. Instead we don't mind being in some other city, playing both Test matches there to complete the series and returning home," he added.

Currently as per the schedule, India will travel to Sydney on Monday (4 January) ahead of the third Test at the SCG beginning 7 January. Following the Test, India will receive exemptions along with some of the broadcast staff to travel into Queensland on a chartered flight, despite the state having shut its borders to New South Wales, which still hasn't recovered from the northern beaches Covid-19 outbreak from four weeks back. Unless the border situation changes, India are looking at hotel quarantine of the sort they’re keen to avoid.