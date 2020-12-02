India Elect to Bat First in 3rd ODI, T Natarajan Makes Debut

T Natarajan and Cameron Green make their ODI debuts for India and Australia. The Quint Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch at the toss in the third ODI. | Image: Twitter Cricket T Natarajan and Cameron Green make their ODI debuts for India and Australia.

India captain Virat Kohli has won the toss in third and final ODI against Australia in Canberra and has opted to bat first. The first two ODIs in Sydney saw Australia beat India comprehensively and the hosts will be eyeing a clean sweep at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. Both sides will also play the first of the three T20Is in Canberra before moving back to Sydney.

Both teams made a total of seven changes with India switching around four of their players. T Natarajan, who was known as the yorker specialist in the IPL, makes his ODI debut after being added to the squad on the eve of the first game. He received his cap ahead of the game from captain Virat Kohli. India have also left out Mayank Agarwal, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Shami being rested. Apart from debutant Natarajan, young Shubman Gill and Kuldeep Yadav get the nod for this game. Navdeep Saini has been replaced by Shardul Thakur.