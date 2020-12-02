India Elect to Bat First in 3rd ODI, T Natarajan Makes Debut

India captain Virat Kohli has won the toss in third and final ODI against Australia in Canberra and has opted to bat first.
The first two ODIs in Sydney saw Australia beat India comprehensively and the hosts will be eyeing a clean sweep at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. Both sides will also play the first of the three T20Is in Canberra before moving back to Sydney.
Both teams made a total of seven changes with India switching around four of their players. T Natarajan, who was known as the yorker specialist in the IPL, makes his ODI debut after being added to the squad on the eve of the first game. He received his cap ahead of the game from captain Virat Kohli.
India have also left out Mayank Agarwal, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Shami being rested. Apart from debutant Natarajan, young Shubman Gill and Kuldeep Yadav get the nod for this game. Navdeep Saini has been replaced by Shardul Thakur.
For Australia, young Cameron Green is also making his debut and the all-rounder was handed his Australia cap by former captain Steve Smith. The hosts have also made three changes with Ashton Agar and Sean Abbott getting a look in instead of an injured Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, who has been rested. They are already without the injured David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne will open the innings said Aaron Finch.
India XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, T Natarajan
Australia XI: Aaron Finch(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Published: 02 Dec 2020,08:42 AM IST