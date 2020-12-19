In Stats: Unwanted Records for India, Kohli on Day 3 in Adelaide

Those at the Adelaide Oval on a pleasant Saturday afternoon witnessed a session of top-class fast bowling. While Australian cricket fans rejoiced and enjoyed top-of-the-shelf performances from Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, Indian cricket fans - at the venue and following the match through other means world over - were left in utter disbelief as their team was blown away for 36 - in a matter of minutes.

It took the Australian fast bowling trio 15.2 overs in the first session of Day III to pick up 8 Indian wickets and reduce them to 36 for 9; Mohammed Shami took a blow on his right forearm and couldn't continue batting, and therefore the innings had to be concluded at 36.