Every New Stat & All Records Broken During Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The last time India used 20 or more players in a Test series was in the series in West Indies in 1970-71. In that series, which is famously remembered for Sunil Gavaskar's prolific debut, India used 20 different players.

While India used 10 different specialist bowlers during the series, Australia's bowling attack remained the same through out the series. Australia stuck with Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green and Nathan Lyon for the entire Test series.