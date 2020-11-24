In Numbers: Milestones Await Chahal, Kohli & Finch in ODI Series

Led by Virat Kohli, the Indian cricket team had a fantastic tour of Australia in 2018/19 and will no doubt look to repeat the success. While there are still some concerns about India’s team strength due to injuries in the red ball games, the limited overs contests are expected to be more even despite the absence of Rohit Sharma. Last time, India beat Australia quite comprehensively as they roared back in the ODI series thanks to the likes of Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal. India won the three-match series 2-1 and will look to repeat it this year as well.

While they’re at it, one expects a few records to tumble. Here’s a look at some records that either Australia or India could rewrite during the course of the three-match ODI series.

1: Virat Kohli is one century away from his fourth in Australia against Australia. In the current squad, only Rohit Sharma with four to his name. He has scored 5 in all on Australian soil, the same as Rohit Sharma. Among the two squads, David Warner has scored the most tons in Australia (9). 6: Only 6 Indian bowlers have taken five-fors against Australia in ODI cricket. In the current squad that distinction lies with spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. 9: Yuzvendra Chahal, one of Virat Kohli’s most potent weapons against Australia, is nine wickets short of his 100th. Chahal has played 52 games and the fastest to the century for India was Mohammed Shami with 56 games. Jasprit Bumrah took 57 innings. Chahal has the chance to become the fastest Indian bowler to reach the 100-wicket mark in ODIs. 13: India have won only thirteen games against Australia when touring Down Under out of a total of 51 they have played against them. Only 2 games have had NR while there are 36 defeats.

17: Aaron Finch is 17 runs away from the 5,000-run mark in his ODI career and has so far batted 125 times. His opening partner Warner achieved it in 115 innings while Kohli took 114. 27: India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (33 matches), among the present squad, has had the most success in terms of wickets against Australia. Coach Ravi Shastri played two games less for the same number of scalps. Jadeja also has the best economy rate against Australia in the current squad – 5.26 runs per over. 6/42 by Ajit Agarkar (2004) and Yuzvendra Chahal (2019) have been India’s best spells in Australia against Australia. 40% - India’s win percentage against Australia in ODI cricket. Only South Africa, West Indies and England have a better record. South Africa is the only country with a percentage above 50 (51.47%). 63/10: The lowest total ever in an ODI in Australia was scored by India against the hosts in 1981. It is India’s second-worst score ever in ODI cricket. 101/10: The lowest total ever scored by an Australian side against India in ODI cricket and it came in Perth in 1991. 107 runs: India’s biggest win in terms of runs vs Australia in their own backyard came in Perth in 1991. India’s biggest win in ODIs in Australia however was against South Africa when they won by 130 runs in 2015.

