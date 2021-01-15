4th Test: Aus Openers Out, Shardul and Siraj Pick Wickets

India are playing the Gabba Test with four pacers, who have collectively played a total of 4 Test matches, but already in the first hour of play both Australian openers have been sent back to the dressing room.
Sixth ball of the match saw Siraj open India’s account with the big wicket of David Warner. The Aussie, playing only his second match of the series after returning from an injury, was caught in the slips. Rohit Sharma took a good, low catch at second slip to send the left-handed batsman back in the Australian dressing room at his individual score of just 1.
T Natarajan, making his Test debut in the match, was handed the new ball along with Siraj but it was yet another bowling change from skipper Ajinkya Rahane that got India another early breakthrough.
Harris, playing his first match of the series as he replaced injured Will Pucovski, got out caught on the first ball bowled by Shardul Thakur in the ninth over. At his individual score of 5, Harris was caught as square leg by Washington Sundar.
Australia’s score read 17/2 when Steve Smith came out to bat alongside Marnus Labuschagne and the players have since stabilised the innings with the two adding over 50 runs to the total.
The fourth and final Test of India’s tour of Australia had Ajinkya Rahane announce four changes to the playing XI after home captain Tim Paine won the toss and elected to bat first at the Gabba in Brisbane.
India are fielding an extremely depleted side with injuries ruling out four of the players who helped the team draw the SCG Test Monday. Jasprit Bumrah is out due to an abdominal strain, R Ashwin has a back problem, Ravindra Jadeja injured his thumb in Sydney and Hanuma Vihari pulled a hamstring muscle during India’s second innings.
Therefore, India has handed out two debut caps- to T Natarajan and Washington Sundar. Mayank Agarwal and Shardul Thakur are also included in the playing XI.
Australia have made one change with left-handed opener Marcus Harris replacing an injured Will Pucovski.
Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (c, wk), Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, T Natarajan
Published: 15 Jan 2021,05:30 AM IST