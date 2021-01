Dream Come True, Says Shardul Thakur After Gabba Heroics 

In October 2018, Shardul was forced to leave the field due to a groin strain after bowling just 10 deliveries on the first day of the second Test against the West Indies in Hyderabad.

But on Sunday, he and Washington rescued India from conceding a huge lead to Australia. After India were reduced to 186 for 6 in reply to the hosts' 369, the duo stitched 123 runs for the seventh wicket and defied the Australians for 36 overs.

In fact, Shardul began his innings with a six and also got to his half-century by hitting a stunning six.

Asked about it, he said, "At that point of time I was not looking to hit a six but it was more of a reaction. I saw the ball and played it instinctively. It came out well for me. I am happy about it."

On the cover drives he hit, Shardul said, "Honestly, I have not done practice for that but it was one of the days when I was batting really well. I did not want to miss any opportunity and any loose ball. I felt like putting it away. That is it."

Washington said Shardul was trying to hit a six off Nathan Lyon and he was not surprised when his batting partner reached to his 50 with a six.