Don’t Know How to Describe This, Proud of The Team: Ajinkya Rahane

Shubman Gill (91), Rishabh Pant (89*) and Cheteshwar Pujara (56) all played brilliant innings as India chased down the mammoth 328-run target on the final day of the Test match, thus breaching Australia's fortress in Brisbane.

The hosts had won the first Test of the series in Adelaide, while bowling out India with the pink ball for their lowest Test total of 36. The Rahane-led side, however, registered a stunning comeback in Melbourne, winning the Boxing Day Test by eight wickets. The third Test then ended in an epic draw in Sydney.

"It means a lot to us. I don't know how to describe this, but our boys showed a lot of character and determination after the Adelaide Test," Rahane said at the post-match presentation.

"I'm really proud of each and every individual," he added.

Rahane further praised the young India players -- Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur.