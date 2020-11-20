Definitely Targeting 500 Wickets and More in Tests: Nathan Lyon

For Lyon the next chance to add to his tally comes against India, who will play four Tests in the summer. The Quint Nathan Lyon. | (Photo: Twitter/@ICC) Cricket For Lyon the next chance to add to his tally comes against India, who will play four Tests in the summer.

Ace Australia spinner Nathan Lyon says he has missed playing Test cricket while he was away from the game due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now back in the mix, Lyon has the 500-wicket milestone in his eyes. Lyon, who is just four games short of playing 100 Tests, has 390 scalps to his name so far, the most by any Australian off-spinner. For Lyon the next chance to add to his tally comes against India, who will play four Tests in the summer.

“I still feel I’m getting better and still feel like I’ve got a lot of cricket to offer Cricket Australia,” Lyon, who turns 33 on Friday, was quoted as saying by Fox Sports. “Definitely 500 and beyond is on my radar.” Lyon will become just the 10th player in Australian history to reach 100 Tests, in the fourth and final match against India in Brisbane early next year. The veteran spinner last played a Test in January this year before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down cricket across the globe. He says the break has made him hungrier to perform.