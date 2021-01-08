A Star Has Arrived: Shubman Gill’s 50 Leaves Twitter Delighted

While Ravindra Jadeja and India’s bowlers were the main reason behind restricting Australia to a total less than 400, it was young Shubman Gill who left pundits in awe of his batting at the top of the order on the second day of the Sydney Test.

Jadeja picked four wickets and effected a brilliant run-out of Steve Smith to help roll over the hosts for 338 before Shubman Gill registered his maiden Test fifty in the final session of the day.

His assured batting saw plenty of praise him from former cricketers and fans on social media.