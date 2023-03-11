India v Aus, 4th Test, Day 3: Shubman Scores 128, India Post 289/3 at Stumps

With Cheteshwar Pujara showing the intent to score runs from the word go, Gill got his fifty in 90 balls with a backfoot punch through cover off Starc. When Starc came back in his next over, Gill was quick to produce his trademark short-arm jab to send the short ball through mid-wicket for four.



Pujara used his feet very well and it was illustrated when he danced down the pitch to drive an overpitched Todd Murphy delivery through extra cover. Murphy produced an interesting moment when he got one to run through the gate from the footmarks but it missed the stumps, eluding the batter as well as the keeper.



Post lunch, Gill's timing continued to be exquisite, closing the face of the bat at the right moment to clip Cameron Green through mid-on for four. Pujara, on the other hand, used the pace from Green's short ball to guide it fine for four.



From there, Australia kept Gill and Pujara in check for 97 balls. But the duo managed to negotiate a tricky phase really well when Australia dried up the runs and never lost their calm.



Gill then broke the shackles in the 57th over with back-to-back boundaries -- a punch on backfoot through cover was followed by a sumptuous cover drive between mid-off and cover. Pujara used his feet against Murphy to drive down the ground for four, followed by Gill dancing down the pitch to smash a boundary off Lyon.



Gill then reached the three-figure mark with a sweep over the leg slip off Murphy, with a sizeable crowd rising to applause a magnificent knock. But the off-spinner closed the over by trapping Pujara lbw with a delivery which turned in and went past the inside edge to hit him low on pads.