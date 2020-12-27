2nd Test: Shubman Gill and Pujara Fall in First Hour of Day 2

Pat Cummins and his skipper Tim Paine have collaborated to pick the wickets of India’s two overnight batsmen, in the first 65 minutes of play on Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test.

Shubman Gill was the first to fall with Paine taking an easy catch. The young opener, playing his debut game, was out on 45.

India were down to 61/2 with Ajinkya Rahane joining Cheteshwar Pujara.