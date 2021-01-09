Podcast: Australia in Command With 197 Run Lead Over India

India started the day on the overnight score of 96/2 with Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara at the crease. But the Aussie bowlers managed to make regular inroads first sending Rahane back on 22 then Vihari was run out on 4. Cheteshwar Pujara made a half century but it was the slowest of his test career. Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja both got injured while batting but both continued on and added 36 and 28 runs respectively to the team’s tally. India were bowled out on 244.

Australia lost openers early with Will Puckovski falling to Siraj and Ashwin picking his first wicket of the match- sending back David Warner on 13. Steve Smith and Marcus Labuschagne were at the crease at Stumps with the team’s score at 103/2.