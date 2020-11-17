Cricket Australia Airlifts Players and Staff Due COVID-19 Spike

Australian Test captain Tim Paine is among those who was moved out swiftly.

Australian Test captain Tim Paine is among those who was moved out swiftly. Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar and uncapped squad member Cameron Green were the players affected. ODI & T20 squad member Kane Richardson, who recently welcomed his first child with wife Nyki, has remained at home in Adelaide. The remainder of Australis white-ball squad are due to assemble in Sydney on Sunday ahead of the first ODI against India on November 27.

Cricket Australia on Tuesday (November 17) moved the players and staff from Western Australia, Tasmania and Queensland, who are part of the Australian men's ODI and T20I squads, to Sydney after they closed their borders with South Australia following a fresh surge in the coronavirus positive cases in the state.

Cricket Australia did what they did so that there would not be any disruption in the first half of India’s tour which sees the two sides play 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is in Sydney and Canberra.

"CA has taken a pro-active approach and mobilised a number of people across the country over the past 24 hours to shore up our men's domestic and international schedules," said Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia's Interim CEO.

"I would like to thank the players and staff for their understanding regarding the changes to their travel schedules and for their commitment to ensuring the summer of cricket is a huge success.

"I would also like to thank the various leadership groups across Australian cricket for coming together over the past 48 hours and taking quick, decisive action - made possible by thorough, cross-department contingency planning."

CA also reiterated that they are currently committed to hosting the pink-ball Test against India at the Adelaide Oval from December 17 while keeping an eye on the latest developments.