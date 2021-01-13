Allegations Against Smith Are Absolute Load of Rubbish: Langer

"You have no idea how much faith I have got in Tim Paine. He didn't have his best day, no doubt about that. After three years he has hardly put a hair out of place. He has been outstanding as the Australian captain in everything he does. He had a frustrating day, we've got to cut him some slack surely. But having said that, when you set a standard as high as he does and as we do, we understand that we get criticised when we fall below that. But Tim Paine is an outstanding leader and will continue to be for some time to come. So he has my 100 per cent support," said Langer.

The two sides will be back in action in Brisbane for the final Test of the series which is locked at 1-1 with India holding the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

