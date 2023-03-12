Ind vs Aus, 4th Test: Kohli & Bharat Register 50-Run Stand After Jadeja’s Wicket

India vs Australia, 4th Test: Virat Kohli and KS Bharat brought up a fifty-run partnership for the fifth wicket.
(Photo: BCCI)
Virat Kohli and KS Bharat brought up half-century of their partnership in a slow session of Test cricket as India reached 362/4 at lunch and still trail Australia by 118 runs on day four of the fourth Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Test, here at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, 12 March.
On a slow, flat pitch, India made a total of 73 runs in 32 overs, with Kohli and Bharat unbeaten on 88 and 25 respectively, while losing the wicket of Ravindra Jadeja. It was a session where runs came at a slow pace, thanks to some disciplined bowling from Australia.
The session began with Jadeja cutting Todd Murphy uppishly against past slip for four. After taking another four through mid-off against Murphy, Jadeja mistimed to mid-on, but it went for a single.
But when he tried to repeat the shot in the final ball of the 107th over, which came a little quicker, Jadeja lofted straight into mid-on's hands off Murphy, ending a knock where he was patient for a major chunk of it.
With Shreyas Iyer sent for scans after complaining of lower back pain, KS Bharat came out to bat and got going with a superb slog-sweep going for six off Nathan Lyon.
There was some turn available for Lyon, Murphy and Matthew Kuhnemann, as Australia operated with a 7-2 leg-side field, and spinners bowling tidy spells, like operating on off and outside off-stump lines, to dry up runs for Kohli and Bharat.
But whenever there was a bad ball, it was hit for a boundary. Like, Bharat cracked a cut-off backfoot when Nathan Lyon dropped short. Post lunch, eyes will be on Kohli getting an elusive Test century, with a draw looming as a possible result of the match.
Brief scores: Australia 480 lead India 362/4 in 131 overs (Shubman Gill 128, Virat Kohli 88 not out; Todd Murphy 2-64, Matthew Kuhnemann 1-57) by 118 runs
