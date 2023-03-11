There Were Times When I Cried 3-4 Times In My Room Everyday: Harshal Patel

Harshal was the Purple Cap holder in IPL 2021, plucking 32 wickets for RCB. Despite releasing him, RCB went all out in the auction room to buy back the pacer.

RCB splurged INR 10.75 crore to reacquire him from the auction and Harshal said he was pleasantly shocked to see such a high bid for him.

"A lot of people asked me what my expectations were. I said I was expecting probably 6 or 7 crores because I had looked at people in my category for the past three or four seasons, and none of them made more money than that in the big auction. So I thought I can safely expect to make 5-6-7 crore. But a lot of people around me told me that it could go into double figures. I just didn't believe them because I'm a cautious optimist. So, when that happened, it was a pleasant shock. I still remember SRH and RCB were going neck to neck and it went over INR 10 crore. I really wanted to come back and play for RCB. So I thought to myself, Okay, it's enough. I don't want one more bid, I'm okay with the money I've got, I want to go back to RCB," said Harshal.

But Harshal emphasised that the amount has given him a certain degree of freedom in life to make choices. In fact, Harshal had joined the Delhi Capitals for Rs 20 lakh in 2018 before getting traded to RCB ahead of IPL 2021.

"It gives me choices, freedom. So if I continue to play at this price or even if I don't continue to play at this price, I don't really think I need to base any of my life decisions on how much money am I getting? I'm not an extravagant person. I don't really need a lot of money. But money is a tool to freedom. That's how I look at it," said Harshal.