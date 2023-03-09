Ind vs Aus, 4th Test: Usman Khawaja’s Ton Powers Aus to 255/4 at Stumps on Day 1

Steady Start Set the Pace for the Visitors

Earlier in the day, the baggy greens had a strong start with the bat at a track that proved to be considerably more conducive to the batters than those at Indore, Delhi and Kanpur were. The opening pair of Khawaja and Travis Head managed to sail through the first hour fairly comfortably, though the latter did have a reprieve when India’s wicketkeeper, KS Bharat dropped a dolly in the sixth over.

The first breakthrough arrived in the 16th over, when dancing down the track with the ambition of hitting what could have been his eighth boundary, Head could not time a Ravichandran Ashwin delivery and ended up miscuing it straight into the safe palms of Ravindra Jadeja at mid-on.

Marnus Labuschagne did not have much to offer either, as he departed after scoring only three runs. Trying to defend a Mohammed Shami delivery, he ended up dragging the cherry onto his stumps to provide the hosts with their second wicket.