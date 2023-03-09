In Photos: PM Modi and Aus PM Albanese Attend 4th India-Aus Test in Ahmedabad

PM Narendra Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese attended Day 1 of the fourth Test between India and Australia in Ahmedabad.
(Photo: BCCI)
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian Counterpart Anthony Albanese along with Rohit Sharma (C )of India, Steven Smith (C) of Australia and Jay Shah before the start of the fourth Test between India and Australia held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on the 9th March 2023
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian Counterpart Anthony Albanese along with Rohit Sharma (C )of India, Steven Smith (C) of Australia and Jay Shah before the start of the fourth Test between India and Australia held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on the 9th March 2023
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian Counterpart Anthony Albanese watch the fourth Test between India and Australia held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on the 9th March 2023
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian Counterpart Anthony Albanese take a lap of the stadium before the start of the fourth Test between India and Australia held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on the 9th March 2023
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian Counterpart Anthony Albanese take a lap of the stadium before the start of the fourth Test between India and Australia held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on the 9th March 2023
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Rohit Sharma before the start of the fourth Test between India and Australia held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on the 9th March 2023
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Steve Smith before the start of the fourth Test between India and Australia held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on the 9th March 2023
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian Counterpart Anthony wave to the fans before the start of the fourth Test between India and Australia held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on the 9th March 2023
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)