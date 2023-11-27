India vs Australia 3rd T20I Live: Where & How To Watch IND vs AUS Live Streaming

Know the India vs Australia 3rd T20I match live streaming details here.
(Photo Courtesy: myKhel)
India is looking forward to clinching the five-match series when they face Australia in the third T20I, which is ready to take place soon. Cricket fans in the country should take note of the latest details if they want to watch the upcoming match. According to the latest official details mentioned on the schedule, India vs Australia 3rd T20I will happen on Tuesday, 28 November. Fans across the country can watch the live streaming of the match online.
The India vs Australia 3rd T20I is set to take place at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. It is important to note that Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team won by two wickets against Matthew Wade-led Australian team in the first match of the T20I series. Now, fans are excited to watch the third T20I between India and Australia on Tuesday.
When will the India vs Australia 3rd T20I take place?
As per the official details, the India vs Australia 3rd T20I is set to take place on Tuesday, 28 November 2023. It is important to note that the match will start at 7 pm IST.
Where will the India vs Australia 3rd T20I match be played?
Cricket fans should note that the India vs Australia 3rd T20I will take place at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday. You can watch the match at the stadium or follow the live streaming.
Where can you watch the India vs Australia 3rd T20I live telecast?
Viewers can watch the India vs Australia 3rd T20I live telecast on the Sports 18 channel on Tuesday. One must note that the live telecast will begin at the scheduled time.
Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Australia 3rd T20I match?
You can watch the live streaming of the India vs Australia 3rd T20I on the JioCinema app and website. Follow the match to know which team wins it.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)