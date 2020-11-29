2nd ODI: Australia Elect to Bat First, India Unchanged

Australia captain Aaron Finch on Sunday won the toss and elected to bat in the second ODI of the ongoing three-match series against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Australia have been forced to replace injured all-rounder Marcus Stoinis with Moises Henriques.

“We are going to bat. Stoinis is out, a little bit of niggle. Moises Henriques replaces him. It’s the overs he can give us. The wicket can get slower as the game goes on,” Finch said.