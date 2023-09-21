India vs Australia 1st ODI 2023: When & Where To Watch the IND vs AUS Match Live

India is all set to face the Australian team in their final white-ball assignment before the ICC World Cup 2023. Rohit Sharma and the team are all set to warm up for the ICC World Cup with the three-match One Day International (ODI) series against Australia.

The men in blue are quite confident after winning the Asia Cup 2023 against Sri Lanka which was concluded in two hours. The ODI series will begin on Friday (Sept 22).

Rohit Sharma will be leading the team in the final match only and he won't be participating in the first two ODI matches due to personal reasons and in his absence, KL Rahul will be leading the team.

Let's have a look at the date, time, venue, and live-streaming details of the India vs. Australia 1st ODI match.