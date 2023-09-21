India vs Australia 1st ODI 2023: When & Where To Watch the IND vs AUS Match Live

India vs Australia 1st ODI live streaming details
India is all set to face the Australian team in their final white-ball assignment before the ICC World Cup 2023. Rohit Sharma and the team are all set to warm up for the ICC World Cup with the three-match One Day International (ODI) series against Australia.
The men in blue are quite confident after winning the Asia Cup 2023 against Sri Lanka which was concluded in two hours. The ODI series will begin on Friday (Sept 22).
Rohit Sharma will be leading the team in the final match only and he won't be participating in the first two ODI matches due to personal reasons and in his absence, KL Rahul will be leading the team.
Let's have a look at the date, time, venue, and live-streaming details of the India vs. Australia 1st ODI match.
India vs Australia, 1st ODI- 22 September (Friday) at Mohali
India vs Australia, 2nd ODI- 24 September (Sunday) at Indore
India vs Australia, 3rd ODI- 27 September (Wednesday) at Rajkot
When will the first ODI match between India and Australia be played?
India vs. Australia 1st ODI match will be played on Friday, 22 September 2023.
At what time will the India vs. Australia 1st ODI match be played?
The IND vs. AUS 1st ODI will begin at 01:30 PM IST on Friday.
Where will the first ODI match between India and Australia be played?
The first ODI match between India and Australia will be played at Bindra Stadium, Mohali.
Where can the fans watch the IND vs. AUS 1st ODI match on TV in India?
India vs. Australia's 1st ODI match will be telecasted live on Sports 18 channels, Sports18 1 SD and Sports18 1 HD. The matches will also be available on regional channels like Colors Tamil (Tamil), Colors Bangla Cinema (Bengali), Colors Kannada Cinema (Kannada), and Colors Cineplex Superhits (Hindi).
Where can the fans watch the IND vs. AUS 1st ODI match online in India?
The IND vs. AUS 1st ODI match will be available online on the JioCinema app and website.
