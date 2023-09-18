India vs Australia: Ashwin Included, KL Rahul to Lead India in First 2 ODIs

The selectors also decided to give more time to the injured spinner Axar Patel, who has been included in the 17-member, retaining Ashwin and Washington Sundar for the third game, selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar told a virtual press conference on Tuesday.

Agarkar said Rohit, Virat and Hardik have been given a breather. Agarkar said at times the rest is not physical but mental also.

He said that he had been told by the medical staff that Axar should be available for the third match but the spinner's fitness will be assessed before a final call take on his availability.

It appears, the selectors have included the experienced Ashwin with an option of drafting him into the final World Cup squad in case Axar fails to recover in time.

Skipper Rohit Sharma said it would not be a problem for Ashwin to get into ODI mode despite last playing in this format in January 2022. He said the off-spinner has a lot of experience having played 80-odd Tests and 150 ODIs.