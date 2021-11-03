India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch the Match Live

Watch India vs Afghanistan 20 World Cup match live on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Network. Image used for representation purpose.
(Image: BCCI)
Indian and Afghanistan cricket team is all set to play against each other in 33rd match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Wednesday, 3 November, 2021.
Virat Kohli will lead the Indian team in the T20 World Cup match, while Afghanistan will be led by Mohammad Nabi.
Here are some details about the time, venue, and live streaming of India vs Afghanistan match on Wednesday.
What is the timing of India vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup Match?
India vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup match will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time on Wednesday, 3 November. The match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
How to watch the live streaming of IND vs AFG ICC T20 World Cup Match?
India vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup Match can be watched live on TV on Star Sports Network: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD, and on DD Sports.
It can also be watched/ live streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar app or website.
For regular updates about ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Afghanistan match, you can also check out on The Quint.
Both India and Afghanistan played their last match on Sunday, 31 October, against New Zealand and Namibia, respectively.