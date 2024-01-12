Ind vs Afg: Rohit Sharma Furious at Gill Over Run-Out Dismissal on T20I Comeback

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma returned to the T20I circuit for the first time since the 2022 T20 World Cup as the men in blue took on Afghanistan in Mohali on Thursday, 11 January.

The 36-year-old opened the innings with Shubman Gill, but after a terrible mix-up with the latter, he was out for a duck in the second ball of the innings.

When Rohit played the ball on mid-off in the second delivery of India's innings, he sprinted immediately to collect a single. Gill, on the other hand, had his sights fixed on the ball and made no move to take the run. Due to miscommunication, Rohit was dismissed, and the Indian captain angrily stormed off the field while yelling at Gill.