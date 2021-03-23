Krunal’s 62 on Debut and Shikhar’s 98 Help India Post 317/5

Shikhar Dhawan, playing only his second international match in over a year, anchored India’s innings as the team posted 317/5 in the first ODI against England at Pune.

The team also had three players contribute with half centuries with Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and ODI debutant Krunal Pandya all reaching the milestone.

Eoin Morgan won the toss and put India into bat first in the series-opener and it was Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan who walked out to start the innings.

The pair added 64 runs before England made their first breakthrough of the match, Rohit caught behind off Ben Stokes on 28.

Virat Kohli then joined Dhawan out in the middle and the pair defied and frustrated the English bowling attack, taking the team from 64/1 in 15.1 overs to 169/2 in 32.1 overs by the time Virat lost his wicket.