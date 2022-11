India v New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Rain Forces Match in Hamilton to be Abandoned

Rain had the final say as a spot-start second ODI between India and New Zealand in Seddon Park was abandoned due to rain on Sunday. There were some predictions of rain threatening to disrupt the proceedings, but it washed off the match.

Before rain eventually prevailed, 12.5 overs of play was possible as India were pushed into batting first by New Zealand, who won the toss for the second time in as many matches of this series.

Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav entertained the crowd with some scintillating stroke-play on a pitch which was aiding fast bowlers. Suryakumar hit three glorious sixes in his unbeaten 25-ball 34, while Gill was crisp in his timing and placement of shots to be 45 not out off 42 deliveries.