India U-19 World Cup Winning Team Arrive Home; to be Felicitated in Ahmedabad

The squad took the long flight back from the Caribbean with connections in Amsterdam and Dubai before reaching Bengaluru on Tuesday morning. The team will head to Ahmedabad later on Tuesday for the BCCI's felicitation ceremony, most likely to be held on Wednesday.

NCA chief VVS Laxman, who was also part of the squad in the West Indies, travelled separately with the selectors and five reserve players who were rushed to the Caribbean after a COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp before the second league game against Ireland.

The India team was coached by Hrishikesh Kanitkar and Sairaj Bahutule at the U-19 World Cup with NCA chief VVS Laxman guiding them along as well.

India were undefeated through the course of the tournament and have been dominant in U-19 World Cups, winning two and finishing runners-up twice in the last four editions of the tournament.

Yash Dhull joins a list including Mohammed Kaif, Virat Kohli, Unmukt Chand and Prithvi Shaw as captains to have won the U-19 Cricket World Cup for India.

(With PTI Inputs)