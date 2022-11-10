In Photos: Highlights of India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-final 2 Today

Team India's Hardik Pandya scored back-to-back sixes in the T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-final 2 between India and England on 10 November.
(Photo: PTI)
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 India vs England Semi-Final 2 match took place today, Thursday, 10 November. The match was played at Adelaide Oval, Australia. England won the toss and decided to bowl first. Hardik Pandya's heroic takes took India past 150. He played extremely well and managed to score 63 runs from 33 deliveries.
Hardik Pandya's back-to-back sixes in the T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-final against England helped India to score 168/6. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, lost his wicket in the last delivery of the 18th over. However, he managed to bring up another fifty before losing the wicket. Team England won the T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-final 2 match by 10 wickets against India.
England scored 170/0 and has qualified for the T20 World Cup 2022 Final match which will take place on Sunday, 13 November.
Let's take a look at a few photos and key highlights of the India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-final that took place on Thursday:
Chris Woakes, left, celebrates after taking the wicket of KL Rahul, right, during the T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-final between England and India on Thursday, 10 November.
India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Second Semi-final: India's Captain, Rohit Sharma, plays a shot during the T20 World Cup Semi-final on Thursday at the Adelaide Oval.
Team India's Captain, Rohit Sharma, walks from the field after he was dismissed during the T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-final between India and England in Adelaide on Thursday, 10 November.
Team India's Hardik Pandya bats during the T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-final between India and England on Thursday, 10 November.
Virat Kohli bats during the India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-final that took place on Thursday, 10 November in Adelaide.
India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-final 2: Virat Kohli reacts after scoring 50 runs during the T20 World Cup Semi-final match on Thursday, 10 November.
Indian batter Virat Kohli plays a shot during the T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-final cricket match between India and England on Thursday in the Adelaide Oval.
T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-final 2: Team England's Alex Hales bats during the T20 World Cup cricket Semi-final on Thursday.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)