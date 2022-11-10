In Photos: Highlights of India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-final 2 Today

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 India vs England Semi-Final 2 match took place today, Thursday, 10 November. The match was played at Adelaide Oval, Australia. England won the toss and decided to bowl first. Hardik Pandya's heroic takes took India past 150. He played extremely well and managed to score 63 runs from 33 deliveries.

Hardik Pandya's back-to-back sixes in the T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-final against England helped India to score 168/6. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, lost his wicket in the last delivery of the 18th over. However, he managed to bring up another fifty before losing the wicket. Team England won the T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-final 2 match by 10 wickets against India.

England scored 170/0 and has qualified for the T20 World Cup 2022 Final match which will take place on Sunday, 13 November.

Let's take a look at a few photos and key highlights of the India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-final that took place on Thursday: