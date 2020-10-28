India Tour of Australia: Check Dates, Venues and Full Schedule

Virat Kohli-led Team India will begin the title defence of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia with the pink-ball Test in Adelaide from 17 December, it was confirmed by the International Cricket Council and Cricket Australia (CA) on Wednesday, 28 October.
Australia are currently ranked number one in the ICC Test standings. However India will be buoyed by the knowledge it has won three of the previous four series against Australia, including a first-ever series win on Australian soil in 2018-19.
“Across all three formats, Australia and India represents one of the great rivalries in world sport and we are delighted to welcome Virat Kohli’s outstanding squad to Australian shores this summer.” Nick Hockley, Interim Chief Executive Officer, Cricket Australia.
India's squad will arrive in Sydney on 12 November subject to Australian Border Force travel authorisation and the appropriate departure-approvals amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The team will quarantine in Sydney prior to the first match of the series on 27 November.
