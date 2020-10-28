India Tour of Australia: Check Dates, Venues and Full Schedule

The Indian team will quarantine in Sydney prior to the first match of the series on 27 November.

Virat Kohli-led Team India will begin the title defence of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia with the pink-ball Test in Adelaide from 17 December, it was confirmed by the International Cricket Council and Cricket Australia (CA) on Wednesday, 28 October.

Australia are currently ranked number one in the ICC Test standings. However India will be buoyed by the knowledge it has won three of the previous four series against Australia, including a first-ever series win on Australian soil in 2018-19.