ICC Cricket Committee Want Umpire’s Call to Stay: Report

'Umpire's Call' has been one of the big talking points in cricket since the DRS was introduced and many former players have urged the ICC to do away with this.

However, earlier this month, umpire Nitin Menon highlighted why this needs to be stuck with. "See, first of all, Umpire's Call is regarding decisions which are very close, the decisions which are 50-50, which can go either way, goes with the call of the on-field umpire. It is not a completely perfect decision that has been overturned, so it is a 50-50 decision which can go either way, to the batting side or the fielding side. When we know that technology is not itself 100 per cent correct, so that is when you need the Umpire's Call," Menon had told ANI.

"When we know technology is not 100 per cent correct, so whatever the on-field decision is given, since it is a very marginal call, so we will stick with the decision the on-field umpire has given. This concept needs to be understood by the general public because they are not aware of why Umpire's Call concept is there in DRS. It is basically because it was a marginal call and 100 per cent technology cannot say whether it was hitting the stumps or not," he had added.