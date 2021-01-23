India to Plan For England Series in Week-Long Quarantine Period

India play a full series against England beginning February 5. The first Test will be held in Chennai from February 5-9. The second Test will be at the same venue from February 13-17 before the action moves to Ahmedabad for the last two Tests (Feb 24-28 and Mar 4-8).

That will be followed by a five-game T20I series in Ahmedabad and three-game ODI series in Pune.

"We are quite aware that England are a very tough team. We will have to be at our best to beat them," added Arun.

"For us, every match is a huge challenge. Can't really say England batting is better than Australia. Australia, we played them in their home conditions. I would like to quote what colleague Sridhar had said earlier - 'it took us two days to forget the 36 all out. Yes we were depressed, we had to put that behind us and work on the future and move on'. That is what we will do against England."