India T20 Squad’s New Faces: How Have They Fared Recently?

With a few senior players away from the set-up, the Indian team for the T20I series against England wears a new look. The likes of Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja are unavailable while the wicket-keeping responsibilities look set to return to Rishabh Pant instead of KL Rahul.

The new selection committee led by Chetan Sharma have drafted in a few new faces as India look to finalise their team combinations ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Mumbai Indians players Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Rajasthan Royals’ Rahul Tewatia have earned their maiden call-ups to the national team, with Sanju Samson and Mayank Agarwal missing out.