India Shouldn’t Host T20 WC if it Drains Resources: Cummins

"It's probably too early to say. It's six months away. The priority should be for cricket authorities to work with the Indian government to see what's best for the Indian people," Cummins told Australian daily The Age. "If it's going to be a drain on resources or it's not going to be safe, then I don't think it's right to play it over here. That's the first question which needs to be answered," he observed.

Cummins recently left India after IPL 2021 was indefinitely suspended owing to bubble breaches in several franchises. The Australian contingent is staying put in the Maldives as Australia has barred all flights coming from India till 15 May.



The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be played in India in the October-November window this year. However, with the highly contagious strain of COVID-19 stretching the country's healthcare system to its brink, the BCCI is mulling its options to hold the marquee league elsewhere.