India Set to Tour England for Four-match Test Series in 2021

The Quint England and India will play each other in 9 Tests in 2021 alone. | (Image: Twitter)

The England cricket board have announced that they will provisionally host the Virat Kohli-led India for five Tests in the summer of 2021. This series will be played after the ODIs against Sri Lanka. England’s men’s team will also be hosting Pakistan for ODIs and the T20Is while the women’s team are set to host the ODI and the T20I series against South Africa and New Zealand. India’s last visit for a Test series to England was in the summer of 2018, when the hosts won the series 4-1. After returning from Australia, India will host England for a two-month-long series, which will consist of four Tests, four ODIs and four T20Is.

England kick-started cricket amidst the coronavirus pandemic with series’ against the West Indies, Pakistan, Ireland and Australia in summer with bio-bubbles in Old Trafford and Southampton. In the next year, they hope to involve more stadiums with the India Tests spread across Trent Bridge, Lord's, Emerald Headingley, the Kia Oval and Emirates Old Trafford, while Durham, Bristol, Edgbaston and Cardiff will all host limited overs matches. Dates and venues for the women's series will be announced in due course. The original plan for five matches might be changed later given the revised schedule every country is working on because of COVID-19.

Virat Kohli and Joe Root pose with the trophy.

ECB Chief Executive Officer, Tom Harrison, said: "We had an amazing summer of international cricket this year, with some memorable performances, and we know how much enjoyment it brought to people whilst staying at home. "Next year, we've got another big international programme to look forward to, with the thrill of a five-Test series against India as the centrepiece, compelling white ball series for our men and women, and an Ashes Series for our Visually Impaired team. "It's an exciting prospect for England fans, and while COVID means there's still a great deal of uncertainty, we really hope to be able to welcome fans back into the grounds safely next year to bring that unique atmosphere to stadia across the country."