India Trump Australia by 11 Runs in 1st T20I: Top 5 Performances

T Natarajan

Much like one has come to be accustomed to, T Natarajan bowled accurately and stuck to executing his plans, helping himself three wickets on debut.

Just as D’Arcy Short threatened to take it away from India, Natarajan had him caught for 34 after he had trapped the big hitting Glenn Maxwell LBW for only 2. The two wickets pegged Australia back just before the death overs began making it tougher for the hosts. Natarajan finished off with an inch perfect yorker to Starc and castled him for 1.

Moises Henriques

The all-rounder caused India all sorts of problems in the middle phase as he kept things very tight and used his variations brilliantly. He picked the big wickets of KL Rahul, Sanju Samson and Hardik Pandya, all of whom could hurt Australia very easily. Henriques and Zampa were the only two Australian bowlers to have an economy below run-a-ball in the Indian innings.

Henriques then added 30 with the bat to keep Australia in the hunt till the 18th over but could not see it out as Deepak Chahar trapped him LBW. He was easily Australia’s best player on the day but it wasn’t enough to give the hosts a winning start to the series.