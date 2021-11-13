Neeraj Chopra Among 12 Athletes Conferred Khel Ratna; 35 Get Arjuna Award

The men's Indian hockey team, who returned with a historic bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics was awarded the Arjun Award with the exceptions of PR Sreejesh and Manpreet Singh.

Sunil Chhetri is the first footballer to be awarded the Khel Ratna. Cricketer Mithali Raj joined the elite group which also has Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Along with 12 Khel Ratnas, India has 35 Arjuna awardees, after a year of massive success in the Olympics and Paralympics. India had their best hauls ever in with seven in the Olympics and 19 medals at the Paralympics.

The event is normally held on 29 August to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.

The Khel Ratna award carries a cash prize purse of Rs 25 lakh, a medal a scroll of honour. The Arjuna award carries a prize money of Rs 15 lakh, a bronze statue and a scroll of honour.