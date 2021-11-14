Lucky to be Alive: Chris Cairns Talks About Fightback After 4 Heart Surgeries

Aortic dissection is a serious medical condition in which a tear happens in the inner layer of the body's main artery (aorta).



On Saturday, speaking to The Canberra Times, Cairns and wife Melanie opened up about the tough times, with the former all-rounder saying that, "We don't know what happens going forward. I don't know if I'll walk, I don't know if I'll stand. But I may stand. I may walk. The only option is to keep going. The thing is I'm not even just lucky to be (alive). I'm very lucky."



Cairns, who was cleared to start "using his chest and arms for the first time in three months as he continues his recovery" said that he underwent four surgeries to repair the aorta, which led to a spinal stroke that confined him to a wheelchair.



"The amazing thing going through this is just the perseverance to keep going in case it comes back. You've got to be prepared," Cairns said.



Carins' wife Melanie said, "Chris didn't just have a stroke one day and (was gone), he had two weeks of being so close to (death). So we start from a place of gratefulness, and every bit we get back after that is just an extra. He's here, he's still him. Yes there are physically challenges, but in the gym he said (to the staff) you show me the bar and I'm going to smash it down.