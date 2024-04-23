Virat & Rohit Should Open for India in T20 World Cup: Sourav Ganguly

Kohli scored a 67-ball century against Rajasthan Royals but received flak for it because of his low strike-rate in a tournament where an attacking Travis Head also smashed a ton, but in 39 balls. Head’s overall strike-rate of 216 in the tournament is way more than Kohli, whose strike-rate is at 150.39 currently.

"For India, the most important thing in T20 cricket and I said this to Rahul (Dravid) in Australia (after the 2022 T20 World Cup) also. 'Just play without fear.' You can always control the innings if you lose wickets, but just go and hit. It's not a drastic change. They have the talent to do that change."