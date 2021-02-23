India, England Start on Equal Terms in Pink-Ball Test: Gambhir

"It's a new stadium, a new wicket and the Test match will be played with the pink ball. So, nobody knows how the ball will move, seam or bounce. Plus, it's a new venue for both teams, hence both teams will start on equal terms," Gambhir said on STAR Sports.

In October 2015, the Gujarat Cricket Association decided to reconstruct the existing structure of the Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium and the new stadium was ready by January last year.

But the pitch remains largely untested. The only matches of note played on the virgin pitch were the seven T20 games of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this January. But it is the multi days matches that really assess pitches before five-day Test matches are played on those surfaces. That has not happened in Motera and that is why Gambhir says it is anybody's guess how the pitch will behave.