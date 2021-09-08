Indian Squad For Men's T20 WC: Dhawan Out, Ashwin In & Dhoni to Mentor Team

The Quint
Cricket
Updated:

(Photo: PTI)

India have announced their 15-member squad for the 2021 Men's T20 World Cup with R Ashwin making the cut while Shikhar Dhawan, who captained the team in the limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka this summer, has been left out.

MS Dhoni will mentor the team at the tournament.

The squad was announced on Wednesday night at BCCI's Mumbai headquarters by secretary Jay Shah (convenor of selection committee) and Chetan Sharma (chairman, selection committee).

The T20 World Cup was scheduled to be played in India last year but was postponed to 2021 and will stretch from 17 October to 14 November in the UAE & Oman.

Indian Squad For 2021 Men's T20 World Cup

  1. Virat Kohli (C)

  2. Rohit Sharma (VC)

  3. KL Rahul

  4. Suryakumar Yadav

  5. Rishabh Pant (wk)

  6. Ishan Kishan (wk)

  7. Hardik Pandya

  8. Ravindra Jadeja

  9. Rahul Chahar

  10. Ravichandran Ashwin

  11. Axar Patel

  12. Varun Chakravarthy

  13. Jasprit Bumrah

  14. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

  15. Mohd Shami

Standby players: Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.

Published: 08 Sep 2021,09:22 PM IST
