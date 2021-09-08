Indian Squad For Men's T20 WC: Dhawan Out, Ashwin In & Dhoni to Mentor Team

India have announced their 15-man squad for the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE.
(Photo: PTI)
India have announced their 15-member squad for the 2021 Men's T20 World Cup with R Ashwin making the cut while Shikhar Dhawan, who captained the team in the limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka this summer, has been left out.
MS Dhoni will mentor the team at the tournament.
The squad was announced on Wednesday night at BCCI's Mumbai headquarters by secretary Jay Shah (convenor of selection committee) and Chetan Sharma (chairman, selection committee).
The T20 World Cup was scheduled to be played in India last year but was postponed to 2021 and will stretch from 17 October to 14 November in the UAE & Oman.
Virat Kohli (C)
Rohit Sharma (VC)
KL Rahul
Suryakumar Yadav
Rishabh Pant (wk)
Ishan Kishan (wk)
Hardik Pandya
Ravindra Jadeja
Rahul Chahar
Ravichandran Ashwin
Axar Patel
Varun Chakravarthy
Jasprit Bumrah
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Mohd Shami
Standby players: Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 08 Sep 2021,09:22 PM IST