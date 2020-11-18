India Coach Ravi Shastri Feeling ‘Great to Get Back to Business’

In order to tackle the pace & bounce on Australia pitches, KL Rahul was earlier seen practicing with a tennis ball. IANS Ravi Shastri in conversation with Hardik Pandya during a training session. | (Image: Ravi Shastri/Twitter) Cricket In order to tackle the pace & bounce on Australia pitches, KL Rahul was earlier seen practicing with a tennis ball.

Head coach Ravi Shastri is feeling "great to get back to business" as Team India continues with its preparation for the much-anticipated series against Australia. India will be playing three ODIs, three T20Is and four Test matches against Australia beginning November 27 - their first international assignment since March following coronavirus outbreak.

On Wednesday, Shastri tweeted photos of himself alongside Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan and Shardul Thakur and said: "Great to get back to business - with @hardikpandya7 @SDhawan25, @imShard, #TeamIndia #AUSvIND." On November 12, the Indian contingent arrived in Sydney where they are currently undergoing two-week isolation. Following their negative Covid-19 tests, the team started with their training from November 14. In order to tackle the pace and bounce on Australia pitches, KL Rahul was earlier seen practicing with a tennis ball.