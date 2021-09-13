5th Test Abandoned, Forfeited, or Postponed? ECB Reach Out to ICC: Reports

However, there is a lot of speculation since then. And the latest one is that the ECB has now written to the world cricket governing body, ICC, to decide the fate of the cancelled fifth Test at Old Trafford; further indicating that the two cricket boards are far from settling the issue.

In such a situation, the ICC Disputes Resolution Committee will take up the matter.



The series-deciding Manchester encounter was called off after a Covid-19 outbreak in the Indian camp; forcing its senior players to express their apprehensions to both the BCCI and ECB on going ahead with the match.



A former BCCI official on condition of anonymity told IANS that it seems both the boards came to the conclusion to "cancel" the match in a lackadaisical manner.



"They met, discussed what? Nothing. Just cancel it (final Test)! No plans, what and when will it take place? I can understand that the BCCI would not be thinking anything other than the IPL at that time, but what about the ECB? What were they thinking?



"They (ECB) also changed their statement twice. First, they mentioned that Indian players forfeited the match and then removed it later. Why so confused?" he added.



Even former England captain Michael Vaughan had said the Manchester Test was cancelled because players were petrified of catching Covid and missing the IPL, scheduled to begin from September 19 in UAE.