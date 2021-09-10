India vs England Manchester Test 'Cancelled', BCCI Offers to Reschedule Match

The fifth and final Test between India and England at Old Trafford was called off just hours before the scheduled start of play on Friday. India currently leads the series 2-1.

"Following ongoing conversations with the BCCI, the ECB can confirm that the fifth LV= Insurance Test between England and India Men due to start today at Emirates Old Trafford, will be canceled," said the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in a statement.

The BCCI's statement followed an hour later and said, "The BCCI and ECB held several rounds of discussion to find a way to play the Test Match, however, the outbreak of Covid-19 in the Indian team contingent forced the decision of calling off the Old Trafford Test Match."