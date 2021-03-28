India Survive Sam Curran’s Late Charge, Win ODI Series 2-1

Soon Moeen Ali, who was introduced from the other end, got rid of skipper Kohli (7 off 10 balls). The India No. 3 tried to play the off-spinner off the back-foot. However, the ball turned in and hit the leg-stump.

Suddenly, from a strong 103 without loss in the 15th over, India were 121/3 in the 18th over.

In the five overs between 15-20, India had scored 18 runs for the loss of three wickets.

England's other leg-spinner Liam Livingstone then removed K.L. Rahul (7 off 18 balls) and India were 157/4 in the 25th over with backs to the wall.

From there on, Pant and Hardik took the attack to the England spinners. Pant hit Livingstone for a six and four to take 10 off his one over and then Hardik hammered Moeen Ali for three sixes in an over.