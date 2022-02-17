Skipper Rohit Sharma 'Very Happy' With Debutant Ravi Bishnoi

India leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who came in for high praise from skipper Rohit Sharma for his superb bowling that helped the hosts win the first T20I against West Indies, said winning the Man of the Match award in his debut was a dream come true for him.

The 21-year-old Bishnoi took 2/17 in his four overs to help India restrict West Indies for 157/7 at the Eden Gardens which the hosts chased for the loss of four wickets.

Bishnoi, who hails from Jodhpur and was the highest wicket-taker in the 2020 Men's U19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa with 17 scalps, said he was happy to make a good start in his first T20I on Wednesday.