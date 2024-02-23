Who is Akash Deep, The Indian Pacer Making His Test Debut vs England in Ranchi

Akash Deep Singh received his Test cap on Friday
photo: BCCI
27-year-old pacer, Akash Deep Singh, received his debut Test cap on Friday, 23 February, ahead of the fourth India vs England Test in Ranchi, making him the 313th cricketer to play Test cricket for India. The pacer's debut came in the absence of India's leading bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for the Ranchi Test, to manage his workload.
Akash's maiden Test call-up was inspired by his standout performance for India A where he picked 11 wickets against England Lions during their tour this January, emerging as the leading wicket-taker for the team.
Akash Deep Singh is a right-arm medium-fast pacer who represents Bengal in domestic cricket. However, it is not the state he was born in. He made his debut for Bengal only in the year 2019 and was also part of the team which reached the final of the Ranji Trophy, in both 2010 and 2023.
Akash Deep Singh was born in the town of Dehri, Bihar on 15 December 1996 but later moved to Bengal to his uncle, who supported his ambition of becoming a cricketer.
Akash's father Ramji Singh, who was a teacher in Sasaram, Bihar disapproved of his career choice, prompting Akash to play cricket in secret.
Akash moved to his uncle's place in Durgapur in 2010, West Bengal but faced a setback when his father suffered a paralytic attack and passed away. Soon after, he also lost his elder brother, causing a devastating effect on him as he decided to move back to his village.
However, as destined, Akash returned to Durgapur to his uncle and joined the United Club in the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) first-division league. He polished his bowling skills under the guidance of Bengal pacer Randeb Bose but suffered a career-threatening back injury, which he was able to overcome under the supervision of Sourasish Lahiri, who took care of his rehabilitation.
Akash has been playing domestic cricket for Bengal in all three formats since 2019, having made 30 first-class, 28 List A and 41 T20 appearances for the side. He also ended up as Bengal's leading wicket-taker in both 2020 and 2023 Ranji Trophy seasons, when the team made it to the finals but eventually lost and finished as runners-up.
In the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy season, he scalped 35 wickets to emerge as the joint-highest wicket-taker, with left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed. At an average of 23.58 and economy of 3.03, Akash has 104 first-class wickets to his name. His best bowling figures of 6/60 came in his second first-class appearance when he played Gujarat in the 2019-20 season.
Akash was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the year 2022. Delivering his best bowling figures in his debut season only, he picked up 3 wickets while conceding 45 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders on 30 March, 2022. Across the two seasons he played for RCB, he made seven appearances where he picked up six wickets.
