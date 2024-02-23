Who is Akash Deep, The Indian Pacer Making His Test Debut vs England in Ranchi

Akash in Domestic Cricket

Akash has been playing domestic cricket for Bengal in all three formats since 2019, having made 30 first-class, 28 List A and 41 T20 appearances for the side. He also ended up as Bengal's leading wicket-taker in both 2020 and 2023 Ranji Trophy seasons, when the team made it to the finals but eventually lost and finished as runners-up.

In the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy season, he scalped 35 wickets to emerge as the joint-highest wicket-taker, with left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed. At an average of 23.58 and economy of 3.03, Akash has 104 first-class wickets to his name. His best bowling figures of 6/60 came in his second first-class appearance when he played Gujarat in the 2019-20 season.

Akash Deep in IPL

Akash was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the year 2022. Delivering his best bowling figures in his debut season only, he picked up 3 wickets while conceding 45 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders on 30 March, 2022. Across the two seasons he played for RCB, he made seven appearances where he picked up six wickets.