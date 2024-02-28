Zaheer Khan Was Someone I Used To Watch a Lot To Try & Learn From, Says Anderson

Veteran fast bowler James Anderson revealed that he used to observe former India left-arm seamer Zaheer Khan and learn from him.
Image: BCCI
England’s veteran fast-bowler James Anderson revealed that former India left-arm seamer Zaheer Khan was someone he used to watch a lot and tried learning from to understand about the deliveries which can work well in conditions here during the Test matches.
Anderson also admitted to being left in awe of Jasprit Bumrah’s magical spell at Visakhapatnam, which included a reverse-swinging masterclass of taking a six-fer in England’s first innings.
“That yorker we saw to Ollie Pope, he’s got that up his sleeve as well. It’s not a fluke that he’s got to number one in the world. He’s a world-class bowler and from our point of view we weren’t surprised that he put up a performance like that.”
James Anderson lauded Jasprit Bumrah for his spectacular performance in the Ind vs Eng Test.
“I can keep up with the young guys in training. I can still bowl the speeds that I want to, I can still deliver the skills that I want to. So, for me that's the most important thing. The age is just a number and it’s pretty irrelevant from my thought process,” he said.
Asked if the art of swing bowling was dying, Anderson denied such thoughts. “I don’t think it’s dying. Because of the growth of white-ball cricket in recent times, the focus has moved to change of pace and different deliveries like yorkers, and things like that. But for me, in Test cricket, we’ve seen throughout this series already that swing can play a big part.”
“The way Bumrah bowled, I think, has been amazing to watch. That reverse swing spell in the second Test was one of the best you’ll see. So for me, I think there’s still people out there wanting to learn the skills and it’s not easy to do.”
James Anderson, 41, says he still feels young.
Anderson is leading an England fast-bowling line-up which includes Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson and Gus Atkinson, who haven’t played Tests in India before. He feels it is his responsibility to pass on the understanding of how to bowl in Tests in India, based on his trips in this part of the world since 2006.
“I think it’s important that they’ve got to be asking questions as well, they’ve got to try and find their own way because it’s different for each player. I can’t say to an Ollie Robinson or a Gus Atkinson that this is how you should bowl here. They’re very different bowlers to me so they’ve got to find what works for them and if I can offer any advice to help them along the way then great.”
Anderson also felt that it was unfortunate for Virat Kohli to pull out of the series due to personal reasons, depriving the cricket fans of a face-off between the two. “Yeah, you always want to play against the best players. And it’s been a shame that he’s not been a part of the series. We have had some great battles over the years.”
“But not just for me, I think as a team you want to play against the best in the world and he certainly is that. I guess English fans will be thankful he’s not playing because he’s such a quality player. But from our point of view you want to test yourself, you want to come up against the best and he’s been someone who I’ve found really challenging to bowl at over the years and it’s a shame he’s not been playing.”
James Anderson said that Virat Kohli's absence from the Test series is unfortunate.
Anderson signed off by recalling his fond memories of the 2-1 series triumph in India in 2012. “The 2012 series, when we came here, is probably the biggest one. I don’t think an English team had won for quite a long time here -- for 20 odd years. So, for us to win here, it was probably one of the best series wins that I’ve been involved in my career.”
“You know, it was just a great team performance. The batters turned up when we needed them. We had good spinners as well on that trip, which helped. So, I think that for me is right up there.”
